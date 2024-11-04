It looks like Greg Maychak will be joining West Lincoln's council.

A ward three by-election was held Monday to replace Councillor Terry Bell, who stepped aside due to health issues.

According to the Township's unofficial vote count, Maychak received 512 votes, compared to former Mayor Doug Joyner's 466.

Maychak is a retired City of Hamilton employee who re-located to Smithville in 2021.

He campaigned on his municipal experience, pointing to his former role as Hamilton's Manager of Sport and Community Development.

The official results will be released later Tuesday morning.