The arena project in Grimsby has a sponsor.

Major Refrigeration Ltd. has won the naming rights to the Peach King Centre.

The 10-year sponsorship deal is worth $500,000 for the town.

Crews are currently working to expand the facility on Livingstone Avenue.

The $36.7 million expansion includes more than 130,000 square feet of space.

Based in Grimsby, Major Refrigeration Ltd. was established in 2012.

Construction is ongoing and the Peach King Centre is set to reopen in September.