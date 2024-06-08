Grimsby Detectives are investigating Property Damage at the Bench Brewing Company in Beamsville

On March 26, between the hours of 5:10am and 5:35am, an unidentified suspect on a dark colored ATV drove on the Bench Brewing Company property and intentionally spread a liquid that killed a large amount of grass.

The cost to replace the damaged grass has been estimated at $70,000.

The suspect on the ATV was observed travelling south on Maple Grove Road at approximately 5:10am and north on Maple Grove Road at approximately 5:35am.

The suspect was wearing all black clothing, black helmet with a face shield.

The 4-wheel ATV appears to be grey or green with three headlights and a large liquid herbicide container/sprayer attached to the rear of it. The tank is not permanently affixed.

Detectives are asking that residences in the area check their surveillance/dash cameras that may be of assistance.