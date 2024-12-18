A Grimsby man has been appointed to the Order of Canada.

Derek Muir is a word-leading authority in environmental chemistry, specializing in contaminants.

The research scientist emeritus at Environment and Climate Change Canada, is renowned for his work in the Arctic, which focuses on pollutants in fish and marine life.

His research has influenced international policies on chemical management.

Other appointees include businessman Pierre Boivin, who was president of the Montreal Canadiens for 11 years.

He was promoted to a companion of the Order of Canada, the highest level within the Order.

Governor General Mary Simon thanked the 88 appointees for their ``perseverance, fearless leadership and visionary spirit.''

