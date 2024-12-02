Grimsby residents will get a chance to voice their concerns over plans to build an apartment building in the downtown core.

The town of Grimsby is hosting an open house for residents to provide feedback on a pre-application proposal for 13 Mountain Street and 19-23 Elm Street.

The proposal has sparked concern for some residents, including a local group which is erecting 'No More Than Four' signs, referring to the height of the proposed building.

While there hasn't been an official application made to the town, real estate development firm, Castlepoint is promoting an image of the site with a ten-storey building.

Click here to see more images and details of the proposal.

The meeting will be held Wednesday, December 4th, 5-7 p.m. at Grimsby Town Hall.

It is a drop-in session for residents.

"The purpose and effect of the Public Information Centre (PIC) is for the applicant to provide information on the pre-application proposal prior to the submission of an Official Plan Amendment and Zoning By-law Amendment."