A 37-year-old Grimsby man has been arrested on child pornography charges.

Last September, Niagara Regional Police officers with the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit launched an investigation with Peel Regional Police into the sexual exploitation of children over a social media platform.

Today, officers searched a home in Grimsby, seizing an electronic device.

Ryan James Robinson was arrested and is now facing a charge of Possession of Child Pornography.

A bail hearing will be held this afternoon.

"Online platforms that allow like-minded users to engage with minors, create, share, and store Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) are prevalent on the Internet. Offenders who attempt to lure children behind anonymous accounts on different platforms can be identified and will be held accountable for their actions."