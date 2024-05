A Grimsby man has won $1M after buying a lottery ticket in Beamsville.



Dale Gadoury was the lucky winner of the top prize with INSTANT $1,000,000 JACKPOT.



INSTANT $1,000,000 JACKPOT is available for $20 a play and the top prize is $1,000,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.35.



The winning ticket was purchased at Avondale on King Street in Beamsville.