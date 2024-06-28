The Town of Grimsby has unveiled the new Casablanca Waterfront Park.



Town Council, town staff members, including members of Community Services, and Seferian Design Group, gathered yesterday for a ceremonial ribbon cutting to officially open the park along the town's waterfront.



While there are a few areas of the park still being completed, the project is now largely complete.



Some of the features include walking and biking trails, a new playground, picnic area, several beaches, and a pavilion.



Construction started last summer, and work continues on a few outstanding elements.



“We are incredibly proud to open the Casablanca Waterfront Park for our community as it reflects Town Council’s dedication to enhancing our public spaces. This park offers something for everyone and will become a cornerstone for the community for generations to come.” Mayor Jeff Jordan, Town of Grimsby.

“We know the Casablanca Waterfront Park is a long-awaited community space that will be enjoyed by Grimsby residents and visitors to the community for many years to come. We are very proud to present this project to the community.” Sarah Sweeney, Director of Community Services, Town of Grimsby.