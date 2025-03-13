Grimsby police are investigating a home invasion involving six suspects.

This morning around 2:30am, Niagara police were called to a home in the area of Winston Road and Kelson Avenue North in Grimsby.

Six male suspects broke into a home and demanded keys to several high-end vehicles that were parked in the driveway.

However, they were unable to steal the vehicles due to theft prevention measures installed by the owners.

They then fled the area in a getaway vehicle.

All six suspects in this investigation are men of varying ethnicities.

They were all wearing black or grey hooded sweaters, and black or grey sweatpants.

They also had their faces covered with either a ski mask, bandana, or the hood of their sweater.

Detectives are asking residents in the area to check their home security system for video footage.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009023.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.