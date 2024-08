A swimmer from Grimsby is now making her way across Lake Ontario.



Molly Bent, who owns a hair salon in Jordan, is hoping to swim 33 kilometres in an effort to raise $30,000 for Pathstone Mental Health.



More than $7,600 has already been raised.



She left Mississauga early this morning and hopes to make it to Grimsby this afternoon.



Bent says she's been training for the swim for the last two years, and it should take her around 13 hours.



You can donate to her cause