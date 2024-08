Molly has made it.



Molly Bent, a swimmer, and salon owner, from Grimsby has turned a dream into reality by swimming across Lake Ontario.



Bent swam into Grimsby Beach tonight shortly before 6 p.m. after leaving Mississauga at around 2:30 a.m.



Friends and family cheered as she came out of the water slowly.



The 33 kilometre swim took over 15 hours, and she has raised just shy of $10,000 for Pathstone Mental Health.



Bent says she's been training for the swim for the last two years.