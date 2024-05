The grocery giveaway donor is at it again.

Tomorrow you will be able to pick up some free groceries in Thorold.



The donor has been running the giveaways since the height of the pandemic.



Tomorrow's giveaway will be from noon to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Holy Rosary Hall on Queen Street.

to listen to City Councillor Carmen DeRose provide all the details on Niagara in the Morning.

This will mark the fourth grocery giveaway this year.