Two St. Catharines Councillors are on a mission to help spruce up the old GM site on Ontario Street.



Councillors Caleb Ratzlaff and Robin McPherson are working with the Willow Arts Community to launch a mural project called 'ReNew the View.'



Starting this week, the RAFT’s Fresh Paint crew started priming the boards along Ontario Street, where the project kicks off with an indigenous-led mural that honours the 12 Mile Creek's natural heritage.



The project will expand to include community-driven murals on Pleasant, Haig, and Carlton Streets, involving local residents.



The councillors say ‘ReNew the View' draws inspiration from the legacy of the site’s former GM workers, and the beauty of 12 Mile Creek.



They say it comes at a perfect time with the World Rowing Championships coming to St. Catharines in August.



"I’m thrilled to see the site's mortgagee and construction crews taking proactive steps to enhance this key city corridor. As we look forward to the World Rowing Championships, the timing couldn't be better. The involvement of the Willow Arts Community is pivotal, and I can’t think of a better group to help imagine what this space could one day represent." Caleb Ratzlaff

Willow Arts Community Founder and Director Shauna MacLeod says the project will demonstrate how art has the power to transform people and communities.

‘ReNew the View’ project is the first of its kind in the City of St. Catharines. I hope other developers and property owners embrace the power of art to beautify building sites across the city.” Robin McPherson

You can find out more by clicking here.