The group, World Animal Protection, is calling for Marineland to be shut down following the deaths of two beluga whales.

The total number of whale deaths at the Niagara Falls tourist attraction now sits at 17 since 2019.

The Ontario government was made aware of the two beluga whale deaths this month.

Marineland says independent autopsies confirmed the whales died of torsion, or an abnormal twisting of the stomach, after what it called ``valiant medical efforts to assist them.''

It says all of its whales are under constant weekly supervision and oversight by a government regulator and are cared for daily by in-house vets and numerous external consultants.

Marineland says -- quote -- ``The reality is that all animals eventually die from one cause or another whether in the wild or captivity.''

Officials with World Animal Protection say Marineland continues to dodge accountability because of Ontario's weak animal welfare enforcement.

"Sixteen beluga whales, and one orca have died at Marineland since 2019. That is horrifying and the Government of Ontario must step in to act," said World Animal Protection Campaign Director Melissa Matlow. "Marineland has lost the trust of the public and has no business caring for animals."

Earlier this month, Marineland was found guilty under Ontario's animal welfare legislation for failing to comply with an order related to the care of three young black bears.



"Enough is enough - Marineland is the prime example of Ontario's broken system of regulations of animal attractions," added Matlow. "This is a law and order issue, and the provincial government needs to address this issue immediately for the safety and security of the animals that remain at the facility."



The theme park has reportedly been looking to sell to a new owner.

