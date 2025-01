Habitat For Humanity Niagara is looking for volunteers to help out at ReStore location in the region.

They need warehouse help for the three locations in St. Catharines, Fonthill, and Grimsby.

The ReStore accepts donations of used and gently used furniture, appliances, and building supplies.

They then sell those items to help fund building projects in the region.

For more information on how to volunteer visit habitatniagara.ca