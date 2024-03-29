Just over half of Canadians are in favour of banning the social media app TikTok, according to a new poll.

Younger Canadians, who are also more likely to use TikTok, are less supportive of a ban than their older counterparts.

Nearly half of those between 18 and 34 reported being on TikTok, compared to 12 per cent of poll respondents older than 55.

The poll follows a U-S bill aiming to ban TikTok over national security concerns related to its Chinese ownership, and revelations that Canada has an ongoing national security review of TikTok.

Christian Bourque, executive vice-president of Leger, says messaging from the United States by politicians who are pushing the legislation to ban the app could be influencing opinions in Canada.

But respondents to the poll also had concerns about data protection practices of social media platforms in general, including Facebook and Instagram.