October means ghouls, goblins, and ghost tours in Niagara.

This year marks the 30th season of ghost tours at Fort George in Niagara-on-the-Lake.



The two hour walking tour includes some of the scariest stories of the site.



Kyle Upton says at first the tours were more focused on learning the history of the site but the ghost stories kept coming.



Upton says many nights something happens to someone that they can not explain away.



Tours run until the end of the month and can be booked at https://www.friendsoffortgeorge.ca/ghost-tours/

