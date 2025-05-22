The planned closure of the Lincoln Alexander Parkway in Hamilton has been postponed.

The highway will now close next weekend May 30 - June 2 for general maintenance.

City crews say recent weather conditions will create safety issues this weekend.

The new schedule impacts the following closures.

Eastbound: Golf Links Road to the Upper Red Hill Valley Parkway off-ramp Friday, May 30 at 8 am until Monday, June 2 at 5 am

Westbound: Red Hill Valley Parkway to Mohawk Road Friday, May 30 at 10 am until Monday, June 2 at 5 am

Detours will be in place via Mohawk Road and Stone Church Road.