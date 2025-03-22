A Hamilton man is wanted for vehicle theft.

On Thursday March 20th around 6:30pm, police were called to the area of Garrison Road and Buffalo Road in Fort Erie on reports of a vehicle theft.

As a result of investigation, detectives identified the male suspect responsible.

46-year-old Jason Serson of Hamilton is wanted for theft of a motor vehicle.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, dial option #3, extension #1008422.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).