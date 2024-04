Hamilton Police are sending out a community alert about fake OxyContin pills making the rounds in the city.

Recently, Hamilton officers seized pills stamped "TEC" suspected to be OxyContin, however Health Canada's tests have revealed they contain benzimidazole, also known as nitazene.

Nitazene opioids are potent and pose grave danger if mistaken for fentanyl or other opioids.

Click here for more information from Hamilton Police.