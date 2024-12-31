Hamilton police are searching for a missing 25-year-old.

Brayden Archer was last seen on December 29th around 12pm in the area of Mud Street West and South Grimsby Road 11 in the township of Grassie.

Police and family are concerned for his well-being.

He is described as a white male with a thin build, around 5'10, with blond hair and a beard.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Brayden Archer, please contact the Hamilton Police Service Division 20 Staff Sergeant at 905-546-2963 or the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-222-8477.

Submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.