A teenager has been arrested following a stabbing in Niagara Falls.

On Tuesday December 31st around 8:30pm, Niagara police were called to the area of Victoria Avenue and Centre Street.

A 38-year-old man was suffering from a serious stab wound, and was transported to an out-of-town hospital in critical condition.

The suspect was driving a vehicle with the victim and his 6-year-old daughter in the back seat.

The argument led to a physical altercation outside the vehicle, where the suspect stabbed the victim.

Wednesday morning, the 17-year-old teen from Hamilton, was located and arrested.

He's being charged with aggravated assault and two counts of breach of recognizance.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact the police by calling 905-688-4111, extension 1022200.