A tow truck driver from Hamilton is being charged with careless driving after colliding with a transport truck.

On August 6th around 4:30pm, officers were called to the intersection of Regional Road 20 and St. Anns Road in West Lincoln on reports on a collision.

A flatbed tow truck, which had a car on the back, had collided with a transport truck.

Both trucks ended up totaled in a ditch.

The 37-year-old tow truck driver from Hamilton, and his passenger, suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the transport truck, a 32-year-old man from Hamilton, also sustained minor injuries.

All three men were taken to hospital for further treatment.

The driver of the tow truck was charged with Careless Driving.