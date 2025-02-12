A Hamilton woman was arrested after driving in the wrong direction on the QEW from Hamilton to Grimsby.

It happened early this morning, just before 3 a.m., when OPP started receiving calls about a wrong way driver on the QEW in the Toronto bound lanes from Nikola Tesla Blvd in Hamilton.

A police officer, driving the proper direction in the Fort Erie bound lanes, was able to catch up to the wrong-way vehicle near Christie Street in Grimsby, and get the attention of the driver by using lights and sirens.

After driving 20 km in the wrong direction, the vehicle then turned around.

A second OPP officer was able to locate the vehicle and stop it near Casablanca Blvd.

54-year-old Carolann Tost from Hamilton is charged with Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Operation While Impaired - Alcohol and Drugs, Operation While Impaired - Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus), Drive Motor Vehicle - No Licence, and Novice Driver - B.A.C. Above Zero.

She has been released from custody and is due back in court March 17th.

"The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. The OPP relies on the public to report crime. Impaired driving is a serious crime that should be treated no differently. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it."