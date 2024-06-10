Niagara Regional Police continue to investigate the death of a woman in Lincoln.

Officers were called to the area of Nineteenth Street and Seventh Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

There they found the body of 27 year old Jessica Lynn St. Jules from Hamilton.



Police say she has connections to both the Hamilton and Halton areas.



Few other details about the death have been released but the homicide unit is asking anyone that may have been in contact with Jessica in the last week to contact them at contact them at (905) 688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009482.



Officers continue to have road closures in the area as they search the grounds and canvas residents for information.



The closures include the entire intersection at Seventh Avenue and Nineteenth Street.



Anyone else with information should also contact police.

