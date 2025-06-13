If you are headed Hamilton-way this weekend, a reminder that the Linc is closed.

Hamilton's Lincoln Alexander Parkway will be closed this weekend, after routine work has been rescheduled a number of times.

The Linc closure takes place this morning, and end Monday morning at 5 o'clock.

Rescheduled dates and impacts:

Eastbound: Golf Links Road to the Upper Red Hill Valley Parkway off-ramp - Friday, June 13 at 8 am until Monday, June 16 at 5 am

Westbound: Red Hill Valley Parkway to Mohawk Road - Friday, June 13 at 10 am until Monday, June 16 at 5 am

Detours will be in place via Mohawk Road and Stone Church Road.

Motorists can access the 403 eastbound from the Mohawk Road on-ramps.

Drivers travelling into Hamilton via the 403 will be directed to exit at the Golf Links off-ramp.