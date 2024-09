Village of Hope are getting ready for the Harvest of Hope.

This year they expect to provide more than 300 families with food hampers for Thanksgiving.



Everyone receives a full thanksgiving dinner including turkey or ham, potatoes, squash, dessert and more.



Click HERE to listen to CEO Cheryl Keddy-Scott on Niagara in the Morning.



Donations can be made on the village of hope website.



https://villageofhopeniagara.org/



This year all cash donations will be matched by a local family.