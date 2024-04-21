St. Catharines wants to gain the public's feedback on the creation of a new heritage conservation district in downtown.

The City is considering a Downtown Heritage Conservation District (HCD) to help manage change and character in downtown.

The City wants input from residents, downtown business operators, and property owners in a short online survey.

“This is a unique opportunity for the public to provide input on the future of the downtown,” Heritage Planner James Neilson said.

“We know that we’re in the middle of an era of change for the city, but we also know that people still want the downtown to look and feel like our downtown.”

This Study Phase is the first step, taking a look at the key history and heritage of the downtown's buildings and landscape.

A public open house on the Study Phase will be held on Wednesday, April 24th between 6 and 8 p.m. at Market Square.

The goal is to finish step one later this year, then move to the Planning Phase, which will determine the guidelines for the new district.

The online survey can be found here.