Advocates are holding a summit on the future of health-care in Fort Erie.



The discussion takes place September 25 at the community centre in Crystal Beach.



Heather Kelley, founder of Fort Erie Healthcare SOS, says they would like to see Douglas Memorial return to being a community based hospital



Click HERE to listen to a discussion with Heather on Niagara in the Morning.



This all comes as it was announced that Douglas Memorial Hospital and its urgent care centre will close when the new South Niagara Hospital in Niagara Falls opens.



The gathering runs 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m on September 25 at the community centre in Crystal Beach.

