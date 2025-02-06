Winterfest is returning to Heartland Forest this month.

The winter celebration takes place on Saturday February 22nd.

The event includes a Tundra Trek on the trails, a Reptile Kingdom and craft station, and interactive exhibits inside the Nature Centre.

A toasty fire pit with S’mores and hot chocolate will also be included.

Two time slots are available, one from 10am to 12pm, and from 1pm to 3pm.

Tickets are $12 for each child attending, and registration is required.

Parents and caregivers do not need a ticket.

To register, visit heartlandforest.org