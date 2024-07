A heat warning has been issued for Niagara.



Environment Canada says a heat event will continue into tomorrow.



A cooler air mass is expected to arrive Tuesday night with rain cooling things down for Wednesday.



You are being asked to stay in a cool place and stay hydrated.



Officials say signs of heat illness include swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.



Never leave people, or pets inside a parked vehicle.