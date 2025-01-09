A shooting in St. Catharines this afternoon has sent a person to hospital with serious injuries.

Police were called to reports of a shooting just after noon today to Princess Ann Circle, in the Glenridge and Glendale area.

A victim was found suffering from serious injuries, and has been taken to an out-of-region hospital.

Officers say the shooting took place inside a home, and efforts to locate a suspect with the K9 Unit were unsuccessful.

Detectives are developing a suspect description, and they are asking anyone with information to call them, or Crimestoppers.