Heavy rain continues this morning with gusting winds expected this afternoon.

Environment Canada has had a rainfall warning in place since last night.



In total Niagara expecting to get as much as 50mm of rain in some areas before the system eases up around noon today.



Localized flooding in some areas is possible.



Environment Canada also issuing a special weather statement for strong winds expected tonight.



Winds are expected to intensify into this evening with gusts of 70 to 80 km/h.



The winds will ease late tonight and into Saturday morning but officials say the gusts may toss loose objects and cause damage to some trees.