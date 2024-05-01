The Help Kids Shine Campaign is back for another year.

The annual fundraiser for the Niagara Children's Centre launching today and runs for the entire month of May.



Last year the effort raised $325,487 to help support children with physical, developmental and communicative delays.



The Children's Centre served more than 5,213 children last year, which amounts to 48,877 visits.



There are still 3,336 youth waiting for an initial assessment as of March 31, 2024.



The primary need of Niagara Children’s Centre is funding for additional therapy services to help as many children as possible each year get the support they need.



To learn more or to donate visit HelpKidsShine.ca



You can also donate by calling 905-688-3550

