A 28-year-old man is facing charges after a high-risk take down in St. Catharines overnight.



Officers were called to the Burgoyne Bridge on St. Paul West Street at 1:30 a.m. to reports of an armed man.



Witnesses said the man was yelling at another man and threatening him with a gun.



Officers found the suspect, who according to police had a loaded gun on him, nearby and placed him under arrest.



28-year-old George A. Ziegler of St. Catharines is charged with Carrying Concealed Weapon, Possess Firearm without Holding a Licence, Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon, Uttering Threats and Possess Loaded Regulated Firearm.



A bail hearing that is expected to take place today.



Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1022200.

