A Special Weather Statement has been issued to warn us of high winds tonight.

Environment Canada says strong, northwest winds, will intensify tonight up to 80 kilometres an hour.

Winds will ease late tonight into tomorrow morning, as the low pressure system leaves Niagara.



Strong wind gusts may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break, and power outages are also possible.

Meantime, the rainfall warning has ended for Niagara after dumping 50 mm of rain over the last 48 hours in the some parts of the Region.

The Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority says some smaller watercourses are approaching local flooding levels and flooding in low-lying areas is expected.



Major flooding of watercourses is not anticipated though.



Residents are urged to stay away from creeks and rivers due to slippery slopes, elevated water levels and high flows.

