Fire caused significant damage to the historic Empire building in downtown Niagara Falls.

Firefighters were called to the corner of Park Street and Erie Avenue at about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday night for reports of smoke in the area.

Fire crews arrived on scene and found the building in flames.

Niagara Falls fire Chief Ken Henry said in an interview the majority of the fire was under control around 11pm or midnight, but were still dealing with hot spots for several more hours.

Henry said as far as firefighters know, the building was not occupied at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.