The City of St. Catharines has temporarily closed the Lakeside Park Carousel.



Officials say they will need to close the popular attraction to complete some preventative maintenance based on recommendations from a recent routine visit by the Ministry of Labour, and the Technical Standards and Safety Authority.



The carousel ran successfully all summer long, and was scheduled to stay open on the weekends and holidays until Oct. 14th.

City officials say they understand how beloved the carousel is to the community, and their priority is ensuring both its preservation and the safety of everyone involved.

"We will keep the public updated as we work through this process. Thank you for your patience and understanding."

The city says it will keep residents updated on when it will be able to re-open.

The Lakeside Park Carousel has 68 hand-carved wooden animals to ride.

It is a Charles I.D. Looff original and made between 1898 to 1905.



The carousel is still 5 cents a ride or admission by donation.



It is one of approximately 350 antique hand-carved carousels still operating in North America - only nine of which are in Canada.

