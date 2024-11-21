A holiday display contest is challenging West Lincoln residents to get sparkly.

West Lincoln Sparkles is a free outdoor holiday display competition where the community is encouraged to show off some festive yard displays.

The contest is limited to exterior decorations, which must be visible from the curbside.

Decorations must not cover or interfere with any fire safety equipment, roadways or sidewalks, and must be kept PG-13.

Online registration opens at 9am on Monday December 2nd, and will be available until 12pm on Thursday December 12th.

Official entries will also receive a lawn sign to place in their yard.

Three winners will be determined by online public voting, which will be conducted from December 13th to the 17th.

Find full contest details at www.westlincoln.ca/sparkles