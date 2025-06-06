No injuries are reported after gun shots rang out in St. Catharines overnight.

Police were called at 2:08 this morning to the intersection of Niagara Street and Church Street.

Officers arrived one minute after the call, and they quickly confirmed that a shooting had taken place with a home, known to police for drug activity, targeted.

Forensic Services are on the scene investigating.

At this time, there is no suspect information available, however, efforts to identify the person or persons involved are ongoing.

Police believe this was a targeted incident and that there is no ongoing risk to public safety.