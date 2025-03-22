A home invasion call has led to the discovery of over 5000 illegal cannabis plants.

On Friday March 14th around 3am, Niagara police were called to a residence near Highway 3 and Shafley Road South in Wainfleet on reports of a break and enter.

An unknown number of suspects armed with firearms had forcibly entered the residence.

The suspects later fled the scene in two pickup trucks, one black and one white, with nothing in hand.

During the investigation, officers discovered a significant number of cannabis plants growing on the property.

The search resulted in the seizure of over 5700 cannabis plants, just under 5lbs of dried cannabis.

The total value of all plants discovered is around $2,800,000.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1008393.