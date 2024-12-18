A home, where a 32-year-old Indigenous Niagara man was found dead, is being demolished in St. Catharines today.

The body of Johnathon Cronkwright was found inside the rental tri-plex on Raymond Street in March, after a civilian-led search party demanded to be let inside the dirty and cluttered home.

Friends of Cronkwright said they knew he was in the known drug home, and told police to look for him inside.

Police say they couldn't legally enter the property without reason, and after nine days, Cronkwright's friends and family pushed their way into the home to find him dead under a pile of garbage upstairs.

The property remains up for sale for just under $440,000 dollars.

The demolition was broadcast live on the 'Justice For Johnny' Facebook page with people saying they are happy the home is gone.

Samantha Embert, and Michael Patterson, who lived in the rental unit Cronkwright was found in, are each charged with neglect of duty and committing an indignity to a dead body.

Police say foul play is not suspected in Cronkwright's death.

Cronkwright's family and friends have been critical about how the case was handled, saying if Johnathon had been a white man, there would have been a different outcome.

Brandi Johnson, Cronkwright's partner, was at the house this morning, saying the home being torn down is one of the best Christmas gifts she could of have received this year.

"Not having to see that house nearly everyday is such a relief. I’m so happy the house is down that I’m not even focused on the fact that they painted over our messages just days before the house came down."

Family and friends had painted messages honouring Cronkwright on the home knowing it was slated to be taken down.

