A local agency is celebrating a major milestone.

The Hope Centre in Welland marking its 50th anniversary on September 26th.



They began back in 1974 when citizens from the All Peoples United Church spotted a need in the community.



Today the Hope Centre helps those facing issues such as poverty, mental health and additions, food insecurity, and more.



September 26th has been declared Hope Centre Day by Welland city council.



That night they will host a dinner at the Croatian National Home, at 6 Broadway.



Tickets are $100 each or $1,000 for a table of 10 and can be purchased online at trellis.org/50-years-hope.

