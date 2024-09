The second annual Hope in Motion fundraiser for the Hotel Dieu Shaver Foundation is set for this weekend.

The inclusive challenge involves people walking or wheeling around the Canada Games Park.



Funds raised will go towards purchasing patient care equipment for Hotel Dieu Shaver.



Things get going at 10 a.m. Saturday with registration at Canada Games Park.



Everyone can set their own goal to complete between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.



For more information visit www.hopeinmotion.ca