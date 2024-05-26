Horse racing returns to Fort Erie this week.

The Fort Erie race track will open the season on May 28th with a nine-race card, all of which feature a minimum of eight horses.

Racing begins at 4:30 p.m. this Tuesday for the season opener, with racing on most Mondays and Tuesday between then and the end of the season on October 22nd.

Special events are returning this year as well, including wiener dog and basset hound races, which are joined by the new corgi races.

The track has four special Sunday cards, the first one landing on Father’s Day.

This season, all of the track’s Sunday races and special events will begin at noon.

For a full list of events and race times, visit www.forterieracing.com