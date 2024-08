Hospice Niagara gave away five brand new vehicles today during its 16th annual 5 Car Draw campaign.

The Grand Prize Draw was held Monday afternoon.

Here is a list of the winners:

2024 Chevy Trax 1RS or $20,000 cash

Nancy Kuzee, St. Catharines, Ticket #99016462004

2024 Honda Civic LX-B or $25,000 cash

Kathryn Stewart, Niagara Falls, Ticket #99016509003

2024 Mazda CX-30 GT or $35,000 cash

Debbie Dominic, Thorold, Ticket #99016842007

2024 Chevy Camaro 1LT or $45,000 cash

Gail Wright, Welland, Ticket #99021922005

2024 Chevy Silverado Custom or $65,000 cash

Christina Bosilo, Thorold, Ticket #99022562002

50/50 Draw for $68,647.50

Donalda Scarry, St. Catharines, Ticket #99022924114