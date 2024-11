Hospice Niagara are in the final stages of a new facility in Welland.

The new Welland Hospice Walker House is scheduled to open in August of next year but they need some help.

Construction has gone well and now it is time to furnish the inside of the building.

They have kicked off the Make Hospice A Home campaign and are looking to raise close to $300,0000.

Click HERE to listen to Executive Director Carol Nagy on Niagara in the Morning.

For more information on how to help visit wellandhospice.ca