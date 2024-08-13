Hotel Dieu Shaver has brought back Hope in Motion for another year.

Taking place on Saturday, September 14th, participants will walk or wheel their way around the track at Canada Games Park, at their own pace.

The event will help to raise funds for patient care and equipment.

The cost to participate is $30, and participants can register online at HopeInMotion.ca, or by visiting HDS Foundation at 541 Glenridge Ave, St. Catharines.

For children ages 6 to 12 registration is $20, and children 5 and under are free.

You can also register on event day at Canada Games Park.