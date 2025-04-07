A tax applied to hotels, motels and vacation rentals in Niagara Falls will go into effect on May 1st.

The Municipal Accommodation Tax, or MAT, is a mandatory tax imposed by City Council on the purchase of short-term accommodation (for a continuous period of 28 days or less) at hotels, motels, inns, bed and breakfasts and vacation rentals.

The MAT will be applied based on the star rating of the property.

A five-star property will cost $7/night, while a four-star is $6, and a 3-star at $5.

Unrated properties will have a $5 per night tax applied.