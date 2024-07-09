Five St. Catharines residents are safe after a fire broke out at a home in the Merritton area.



St. Catharines Fire crews were called at 1:50 p.m. to a home on Ker Street, off Glendale Ave.



When crews arrived the fire and smoke was visible from the roadway.



Firefighters worked fast to extinguish the flames, which had spread to the home's attic.



Fire officials believe the blaze started in the backyard deck and spread up the siding to the attic.



Five people were home at the time, but they escaped without any injuries.



The Red Cross has been called to help find the five residents a temporary place to live.



The investigation into the cause is underway.

